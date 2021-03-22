Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $4.50. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 606,143 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $71.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.