Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 931.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,348 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.37% of Navistar International worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,269 shares of company stock valued at $407,927 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

