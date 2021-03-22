Neo (NEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $791.55 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Neo has a market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $791.55 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.28 or 0.00075315 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.11 or 0.00472749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00817985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009977 BTC.

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

