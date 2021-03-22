NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.30

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 6824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.72.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

