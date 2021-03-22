Nestree (EGG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.55 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $14.81 million and $2.55 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,091.07 or 0.99906533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00078979 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

