(NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

(NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

About (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY)

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for (NETDY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NETDY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.