NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBSE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

