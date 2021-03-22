Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.99 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $179.91 million and $1.99 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00473149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00139931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00818165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 177,173,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,172,818 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

