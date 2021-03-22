New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 29th (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit’s (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 29th. New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

There is no company description available for New Vista Acquisition Corp.

