Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Achieves $77.28 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $77.28 million and $3.64 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00472314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00819043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,456 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,708 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.