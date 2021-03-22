Newton Coin Project Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $44,131.73 and $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

