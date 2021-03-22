NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Director Purchases $55,680.00 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NREF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,617. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NREF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

