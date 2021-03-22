NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGPY. UBS Group cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Grupo Santander cut NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

