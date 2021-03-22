NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on NXGPY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. NEXT has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.