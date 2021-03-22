NextDAO Market Cap Achieves $5.61 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $160,648.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00472000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.06 or 0.00824433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00075516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,909,914,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,869,682,400 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

