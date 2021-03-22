NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

