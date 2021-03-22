NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,192.63 or 0.03996587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $13,690.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.00470399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00141743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00823625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00075856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 533 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

