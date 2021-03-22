NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,914,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NICE stock opened at $227.84 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $288.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

