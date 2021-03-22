NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,524. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

