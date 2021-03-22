Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Reaches $104.38 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Nimiq has a total market cap of $104.38 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 71.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,156.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.53 or 0.03119021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.00345588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.60 or 0.00943073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00404712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.00379519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00262224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021672 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,192,546,246 coins and its circulating supply is 7,448,796,246 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

