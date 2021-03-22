Niobio Cash (NBR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $77,272.39 and $5.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

