NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 749.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 474,469 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of NiSource worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

