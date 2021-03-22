NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. NiSource has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

