NIX (NIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $121,212.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. NIX has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $121,212.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,656.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.07 or 0.03099480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00343972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.04 or 0.00942318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00403004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.00373202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00259734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021621 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,953,875 tokens. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.