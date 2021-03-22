Node Runners (NDR) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Node Runners token can now be purchased for $317.91 or 0.00561372 BTC on major exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $7.27 million and $257,429.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00470736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00137390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00763067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00076257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,860 tokens. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

Buying and Selling Node Runners

