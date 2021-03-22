Noir (NOR) Reaches Market Cap of $651,178.62

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Noir token can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $651,178.62 and $1,220.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00248139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.84 or 0.03340776 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005700 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,473,520 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

