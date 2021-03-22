Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.20 ($3.76) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.93 ($4.62).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.