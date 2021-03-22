Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,700 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $3,646,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,121,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 85,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 63,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.66 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,923.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

