Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

