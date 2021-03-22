Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $448.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -247.63 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.