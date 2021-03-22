Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

