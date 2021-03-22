Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.