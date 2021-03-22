Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.