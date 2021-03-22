Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after buying an additional 3,081,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after buying an additional 994,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Avantor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,289,000 after buying an additional 1,997,944 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 239.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

