Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.53 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,458,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $305.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.24 and a 200-day moving average of $239.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

