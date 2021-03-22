Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.38 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

