Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $181.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $9,333,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at $68,567,049.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,812 shares of company stock worth $37,601,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.74.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

