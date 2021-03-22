Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,456 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

