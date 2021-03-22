Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.13 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

