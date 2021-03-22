Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

ALLE opened at $119.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

