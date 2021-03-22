Non-Fungible Yearn Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can currently be purchased for approximately $185.51 or 0.00338278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $1.01 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00469777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00140811 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.01 or 0.00809665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00075250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,076 tokens. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

