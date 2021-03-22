Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.07% of Noodles & Company worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 31.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 262,397 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 291,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.29 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $512.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

