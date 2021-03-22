Nord Finance Price Tops $12.15 on Major Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $12.15 or 0.00021453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00470736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00137390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00763067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00076257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,569 coins.

