Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 44,394 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of CoreSite Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $115.14 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

