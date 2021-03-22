Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 196.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.