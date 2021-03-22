Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $23,766,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $372.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.