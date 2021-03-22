Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.26.

NYSE:PPG opened at $147.42 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.53 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

