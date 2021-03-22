Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 978.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,522 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

