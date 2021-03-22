Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

