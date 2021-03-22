Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,323 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of UFP Industries worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $70.39 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.